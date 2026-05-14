JUST IN: Trump’s Border Patrol Boss Quits ‘Effectively Immediately’ Amid Sex Tourism Scandal

Mike Banks, President Donald Trump’s top Border Patrol official, resigned from the position on Thursday, “effective immediately.”

Banks confirmed his departure in a text to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

“It’s just time,” Banks told him. “I feel like I got the ship back on course. From the least secure disastrous chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen. Time to pass the [sic] reigns, 37 years its time to enjoy the family and life.”

BREAKING: US Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks tells me he is resigning, effective immediately. "It's just time," Banks tells me. "I feel like I got the ship back on course. From the least secure disastrous chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen. Time… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 14, 2026

Banks’ departure from the Border Patrol comes under the cloud of sex tourism allegations against him.

Several current and former border patrol agents told the Washington Examiner last month that Banks “bragged” about having sex with prostitutes in countries that included Colombia and Thailand.

“I don’t know how he became the chief of the Border Patrol with his character,” one former agent told the Examiner, adding that Banks asked him to accompany the agency honcho on one such trip. “He’s going to third-world countries to take advantage of poor f*cking women, which disgusts the hell out of me.”

Another agent told the outlet: “In our line of work, part of what we do is try to combat the trafficking of females, that is part of our job. It’s counter to what we do or what we should be standing for. If you’re partaking in those activities, you’re supporting the trafficking and exploitation of women.”

Banks was appointed Border Patrol chief shortly after Trump took office in 2025, following a two-year stint as Texas border czar under Governor Greg Abbott (R). Before that, he had been involved in border security operations for 23 years.

In a 2025 interview that appears on the Homeland Security website, Banks said that he was inspired to join the ranks of the border patrol “after having a few beers” and listening to stories from his border agent friends.

Watch above via Fox News.

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