US Greenland Envoy Claims President Trump Cares About ‘Putting Greenland On The Map’ Through Oil Exports

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R), who serves as Donald Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, claimed that the president cares about “putting Greenland on the map” by exporting billions of barrels of oil each day.

Landry appeared on Fox News Friday to discuss his first visit to the Danish territory since Trump stressed the necessity for the U.S. to take ownership of the arctic island for “national security” purposes.

“My trip was great except I could not get Fox News there, so, that was the only disappointing part,” Landry told Fox and Friends’s Charlie Hurt. “But other than that, it was a great trip. Really met a lot of different people, spoke to people on the street, visited with people in their homes. Found a lot of commonality between the Inuit and Greenland people and the Cajun culture down in Louisiana.”

“These are people who are fiercely independent,” Landry continued. “They live off the land, they live in harsh environments. They fish, they hunt, but they also — the one thing that I did get, Charlie, they do love and embrace the United States. So, contrary to what you read in the paper, they appreciate and want more U.S. involvement in Greenland.”

Landry claimed that a U.S. takeover “would bring wealth to them, just like oil and gas brought wealth to Louisiana.”

“The president understands that — he wants a deal,” Landry continued. “Greenland needs the deal. We could be — Greenland could be exporting two billion barrels of oil a day right now. Now, think about what that would mean. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Straits of Hormuz. Think about what kind of leverage that would give to the Western Hemisphere and America. Think about the help that would give to Europe right now. And, so, right now, literally, we could have those barrels on production within 10 months or so.”

“The president is the only president in the last 30 or 40 years to actually care about doing something and putting Greenland on the map,” Landry declared.

“I really and truly — I think the most pressure that we felt from a pushback didn’t come from Greenland. It basically came from the Danes which is simply disturbing and disappointing. I think it is time for them to get to the table and get a deal done,” Landry said.

Following a White House meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance in January, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Trump’s push to “acquire” Greenland remains “totally unacceptable” to both Denmark and Greenland.

Watch the clip above via Fox and Friends on Fox News.

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