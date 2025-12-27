Kara Swisher Calls RFK Jr a ‘Predator’ While Recounting Her Secret Role in Olivia Nuzzi Sexting Scandal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kara Swisher spilled the tea on how she learned about RFK Jr.’s alleged text affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi while talking with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller on his latest podcast on Friday.

“It was very depressing, actually. She thought it was Ryan,” Swisher said of Nuzzi’s fiance at the time, Ryan Lizza. “It was not Ryan. It just wasn’t.”

Swisher continued:

It was just so f*ckin’ random. Someone from tech said, ‘Oh, I saw these texts.’ RFK was showing them off to some tech people, and they called me. They were like, ‘Can you believe this? And it was a reporter from your magazine.’ I don’t really write for New York Magazine, but obviously Pivot’s affiliated with it. And I was like, ‘RFK? What?’ Cause he’s pals with those people. He hangs with those people.”

“It’s always the bragging!” Miller exclaimed.

“I know! And she had already been telling people,” Swisher said of Nuzzi. “It was getting out, right? There were too many people who were starting to know.”

Swisher said one person read her “one of those weird poems.”

“And there were pictures, too,” she added.

“So then I went to work and started figuring it out,” Swisher said. “I just figured it out. That’s all.”

She said she asked Lizza to tell New York Magazine about the Nuzzi-RFK relationship.

“Because I was like, ‘One of you has to tell them, not me. Please don’t make it me.’ I advised that he tell his publication because he couldn’t cover things,” Swisher said. “Because ethically, how could he cover RFK when he’s sexting with his fiancee?”

“I was like, ‘You can’t. It’s such a bad situation,'” Swisher continued. “And I was hoping he could convince her to do it, and she wouldn’t. And so, I only told one person, David Haskell…I said you need to look into this. I think it’s true, but you need to find out. Because it’s a problem for readers most of all, it’s a problem for ethics, it’s every violation.”

Swisher said she was angry because RFK Jr. never “paid” for his behavior.

“If you look at old stories about him and women and the predatory — He’s a predator,” Swisher declared. “He’s also, he’s murdering people with the vaccine stuff as far as I’m concerned.”

