Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is once again under fire — this time because her husband Tim Mynett’s $25 million venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, purged key officer details amid growing questions about the couple’s wealth and Minnesota’s ongoing welfare fraud investigations.

According to her latest financial disclosure in May, the couple’s net worth surged 3500% in just one year; their net worth is now anywhere from $6 million to $30 million. The venture capital firm alone, per the filing, is worth between $5 million-$25 million.

The New York Post was the first outlet to report Mynett’s firm scrubbed names on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on,” Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, told the Post. “She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million … she needs to come clean on these assets.”

Rose Lake Capital allegedly had less than $1,000 in assets in 2023, according to the financial disclosure for that year — leading many to question the firm’s skyrocketing fiscal growth.

Between September and October, nine officer and advisor details were removed from the site, including former Obama officials, according to the NYP. These names include former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough and former ex-CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, per the New York Post‘s findings.

This move comes amid growing scrutiny of Omar.

Ninety people have been accused, and in many cases convicted, of defrauding the state of hundreds of millions of dollars — three of whom have alleged ties to Omar, though she has not been charged herself.

Some of the scrutiny toward Omar comes from her support of reforms that have since been exploited in this fraud scheme, which includes the MEALS Act — changes to the federal reimbursement rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, waiving oversight requirements to increase timely access to meals for children.

When asked by Fox News Digital if she regretted pushing for the bill and thinks it led to fraud, she offered a brief response: “Absolutely not. It did help feed kids.”