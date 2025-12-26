Karoline Leavitt Announces Pregnancy: ‘Closest Thing to Heaven’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she’s expecting a baby girl in May.

The 28-year-old and her husband, Nick, welcomed their first child, a boy named Niko, in July 2024.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother,” Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Leavitt added that she is “extremely grateful to President [Donald] Trump and our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House.”

“Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever,” Leavitt said. “2026 is going to be an amazing year for the President and our country, and personally, I am beyond excited to become a girl mom.”

Fox News Digital added that Leavitt will remain in her post as press secretary, making her “the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.”

MAGA took to social media to congratulate the growing family.

