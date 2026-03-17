Comedian Chelsea Handler claimed recently that she bought a “f**ked up” mansion from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and it’s so “toxic” that she hasn’t been able to move in yet.

On the Dear Chelsea podcast, Handler was joined by fellow comedian and actor Denis Leary and she broke down some of the issues she’s had with a $5.9 million home she bought five years ago in Los Angeles. The vocal critic of President Donald Trump said she was not aware that Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines, known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, were the previous owners of the five-bedroom home. Handler purchased the mansion in 2021.

Handler said:

I did not know I was buying it from him. It was anonymous. I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f**ked up this house was. The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house. And when [inspectors] opened up the house, they were like, ‘this house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years.’ I’m not exaggerating. It was a disaster.

She added that another problem was then found in an illegal storage unit on the property, which Handler called “illegal bulls**t.”

“Now we have to remove his illegal bulls**t from my property and I’m like, ‘how did they not find this upon the first inspection?” she said.

Handler claimed Hines left her a note that only made her angrier about the purchase.

“They had the audacity to leave me a note! Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, ‘Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, how about a fucking foundation?’ That’s something you could do for me,” she said. “Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I’m totally over it.”

Watch above via Dear Chelsea.

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