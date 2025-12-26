NY Jets Re-Invite Fan to $100K Field Goal Challenge Following Public Backlash

The New York Jets on Friday walked back their decision to pull a fan’s invite to a field goal competition following a wave of public backlash.

Hours earlier, the New York Post revealed that a Jets fan named Ashley Castanio-Gervasi was previously selected to participate in a field goal challenge for $100,000. Team representatives, she told the Post, approached her after seeing her kick at a tailgate event in September. She claimed she even told them she was a former Division I collegiate soccer player.

As the day approached, however, the team suddenly reversed its decision. Although she made her background known from the very beginning, it wasn’t until later that the team said she couldn’t participate in the competition. The rules forbid recent players and coaches with experience in soccer or football.

Social media users voiced their frustration online, with many accusing the Jets of being afraid they might actually have to pay someone $100,000 for making the field goal. Others called the team cheap for the move.

Seemingly in response to that public pressure, the team decided to let Castanio-Gervasi back in the competition. A subsequent report from the New York Post added:

“We realized there was an unfortunate misunderstanding regarding Ashley’s eligibility for the contest. In an effort to remedy the situation, we are allowing her to kick this Sunday for an opportunity to win the prize,” the Jets said in a statement to The Post on Friday. “We value the passion and loyalty of our fans and are committed to creating memorable experiences.”

__