Alex Jones Calls Out Candace Owens Over Kirk Conspiracies: ‘Maybe You Were Always a Demon’

Alex Jones took fellow far-right conspiracy theorist Candace Owens to task this week, dubbing her the “Empress of Dark Q” and arguing her various conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination are all nonsense.

“I dub her the Queen of Dark Q, the Empress of Dark Q. You got the Q-Anon, you got the Blue-Anon, you now have Candace-Anon,” Jones said on his InfoWars program, adding:

And I’m just like, “Wow, Egyptian planes.” Let me go look into it. Bunch of bull, okay. Fort Huachuca mass assassination operation planning—go look into it. Easily verifiable horseshit. And I’m supposed to then go, “Well, what she’s doing is popular, so I love her”? Ring race, her acolytes, her camp followers, her Praetorian Guard—they all came out and said, “Jones can’t read a room.” I mean, look, he’s getting ratioed by people that are saying he’s full of crap and covering stuff up. He works for Israel. Yeah, a lie goes halfway around the world while the truth puts its pants on, but the truth wins in the end. I’ll be right as always; you’ll be wrong as always. So good. I’m the trendsetter, not the trend follower. I’m pointing the way, and I’m going to now—just because you don’t like it—everything she says and does, I’m gonna rip it to pieces.

Jones’s takedown of Owens resulted in her fans attacking him online. Jones hit back at several of the barbs, including one from Owens herself, writing, “Lmao. I’ve never seen anything like the panic since we discovered Fort Huachuca. It’s amazing.”

The Q Messiah Has Returned!!! 👑Candace Owens Officially Crowned As The Queen Of The Dark Q Realm! https://t.co/y8wI9GOe0H pic.twitter.com/ghQEVNhTR0 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 24, 2025

He replied to Owens on social media, writing, “I was not sure if you were evil or just misguided.” He added:

Now that you’re so called “source,” has been 100% exposed as a fraud you double down. This isn’t about whether or not “Snow” was at Fort Huachuca and you know that. It’s about you, demanding proof that people you falsely accused were not there. Then when the proof is provided you do summer salts to try to avoid the facts and distract. I happen to know what is going to be released Friday and you won’t be able to deceive even the stupidest people out there. I don’t know what happened to you or maybe you were always a demon.

Owens’s conspiracy theories regarding Kirk’s assassination have pointed the finger at everything from Israel to the U.S. military to Turning Point USA and have sparked a fierce battle inside the MAGA universe between her critics and defenders. Owens’s podcast remains one of the most listened to shows in the country and her lucrative YouTube channel has some 5.7 million subscribers.