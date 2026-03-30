Karoline Leavitt Pressed On Pope Leo’s Recent Criticism Of Trump Waging War

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Pope Leo XIV’s recent remark that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war” — a remark that stood out from the first American pontiff, considering President Donald Trump is currently spearheading the war against Iran.

Leavitt was asked to comment on what the pope said during a press briefing on Monday. Her answer subtly pushed back on the pope’s Palm Sunday homily, with Leavitt saying it was “noble” for Trump and other military leaders to ask for prayers during Operation Epic Fury.

Here was her full answer:

I think our nation was a nation founded 250 years ago almost on Judeo-Christian values, and we’ve seen presidents and we’ve seen the leaders of the Department of War and our troops go to prayer during the most turbulent times in our history. And I don’t think there is anything wrong with our military leaders or president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those serving our country overseas. In fact, I think it’s a very noble thing to do. And if you talk to many service members, they will tell you they appreciate the prayers and support from the commander-in-chief and from his cabinet.

For what it is worth, Leavitt is a Catholic and Trump is not. Her answer came a day after the pope’s sermon made headlines for its anti-war message.

Pope Leo referred to a passage from the Book of Isaiah saying, “Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen; your hands are full of blood.”

“Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” the pope told the crowd at St. Peter’s Square. “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

The pope also lamented the “painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war.”

That came a few weeks after the pope suggested world leaders who start wars should go to confession.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!