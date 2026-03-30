Top Trump Spox Asked About ‘Massive Military Complex’ Under New White House Ballroom

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about a massive military complex that President Donald Trump recently revealed was being built under the new White House ballroom during Monday afternoon’s briefing.

The question came one day after Trump confirmed that such a project was underway during a gaggled with reporters on Air Force One.

“The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well,” declared Trump. “So we’re ahead of schedule.”

The president also added that “the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under.”

On Monday, one reporter whose interest was piqued by the comments asked Leavitt, “Can you tell us more about this massive military complex underneath the president’s new ballroom?”

“I cannot tell you more about that, actually, as a matter of fact,” replied Leavitt while smiling broadly. “However, the military is making some upgrades to their facilities here at the White House, and I’m not privy to provide any more details on that at this time.”

CNN had reported in January that the administration was planning on making significant upgrades to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, which was dismantled along with the East Wing of the White House to lay the groundwork for the construction of the ballroom.

Watch above via Fox News.

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