‘Yeah, Sure’: Trump Gives Lukewarm Reply When Asked If He Has Confidence In Tulsi Gabbard

President Donald Trump offered a lukewarm endorsement of his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, on Sunday, while taking questions from reporters on board Air Force One.

“Do you still have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard, sir?” a reporter asked Trump. Gabbard has long been seen as the most likely critic inside the administration of Trump’s war in Iran, given her longstanding anti-interventionist foreign policy views. Notably, Gabbard has not publicly spoken out against the war.

“Yeah, sure,” Trump replied, adding, “I mean, she’s a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn’t make somebody not available to say it.”

“I would say that I’m very strong in the fact that I don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Because if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it immediately. I think she’s probably a little softer on that issue, but it’s okay,” Trump replied, adding:

Some people are. Most people aren’t. Most people are saying, “Thank you very much for doing what you did.” They are decimated right now. They’re going to give up nuclear weapons. They’re gonna give us the nuclear dust. They’re doing everything that we want to do. And you know what, they’re gonna go on and maybe have a great country again. But if they don’t do that, they’re not gonna have a country. They’re not even gonna have a country. So she’s softer on that issue, but I have other people — not too many— That’s an issue that we’ve had great support on. You saw the CNN poll where Trump with MAGA — and I think MAGA is most of the Republican Party — is 100% approval. In fact, the young gentleman that does the poll is very good, actually, because he’s honest. He said, “I’ve never seen 100% before.” I’m 100% in the CNN poll which just came out.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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