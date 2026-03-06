Karoline Leavitt Tells Fox Trump Is ‘Very Excited’ About New DHS Head After Noem Ouster

Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Sandra Smith and John Roberts on Friday that President Donald Trump is very excited about Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) taking the reins from Secretary Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security.

During an appearance on America Reports, Smith asked Leavitt if she could provide “any further insight on that decision, and the shakeup that we are seeing, and what you expect the confirmation process to look like for Mullin?”

“Sure, yeah, I know the president was very excited about Senator Markwayne Mullin moving into this role and being officially part of President Trump’s team in the Cabinet,” replied Leavitt, who continued:

The White House will be working with the Senate to confirm him as quickly as possible. And we thank Secretary Noem for her efforts over the past year. She will be moving into a new role at the State Department to oversee the new Shield of Americas. These are Western Hemisphere, Latin American countries who are coming together, both militarily and diplomatically, to end the cartel trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere through Latin American countries, and ultimately to the United States of America. So this is a very important effort. And in fact, President Trump will be heading to Doral, Florida tomorrow to speak with 17 heads of states from the Latin American countries to talk about this new historic organization that the Trump administration has led the way on and has put together.

