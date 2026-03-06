Mamdani Responds to Report His Wife Liked Posts Celebrating Oct 7th Terror Attack

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) was asked on Friday to respond to a new report that his wife, Rama Duwaji, liked social media posts that “unambiguously celebrated” Hamas’s devastating October 7th terrorist attack on Israel, which left some 1,200 people dead — mostly civilians.

New York Daily News City Hall reporter Josie Stratman asked Mamdani to respond to the report from Jewish Insider during a Friday presser. Stratman reported on social media, “Asked about his wife liking a pro-Oct 7 post, Mayor Mamdani replies essentially that his wife doesn’t speak for him.”

Stratman then quoted Mamdani’s exact reply, “My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall.”

Asked about his wife liking a pro-Oct 7 post, Mayor Mamdani replies essentially that his wife doesn’t speak for him. “My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he says. https://t.co/ZcYXHSqeEj pic.twitter.com/bK9V3nybXs — Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) March 6, 2026

Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman scooped the news that Duwaji had liked several posts celebrating October 7th. Bredderman described one of the posts Duwaji liked from her personal Instagram account:

The Instagram post shows stills from participants’ livestreamed footage of the attack: first of a bulldozer that terrorists used to breach the barrier separating Israel from Gaza, the second of attackers riding on a captured IDF vehicle. Printed on the former are the words “Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation,” and on the latter “Resisting apartheid since 1948,” and on both the slogan “Systemic change for collective liberation.”

The Jewish Insider report noted that it was unclear when Duwaji liked the posts and that her office refused to comment on the report. Mamdani’s spokesman wouldn’t address his wife’s online behavior but said in a statement to Jewish Insider, “Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!