White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt skirted the direct question of, “Who controls the Strait of Hormuz?” during Wednesday’s press briefing.

The moment came as NPR’s Mara Liasson referenced a statement from Tehran that the passage of vessels in the waterway would be coordinated by Iran’s armed forces after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire deal on Tuesday night.

“As of right today, who controls the Strait of Hormuz?” Liasson asked.

“Again, these statements were put out 12 hours ago,” Leavitt said, dodging the point-blank question. “We expect that the strait will be opened immediately, as I’ve said earlier.”

“But who controls it right now?” Liasson asked again to no avail as Leavitt called on another reporter.

Read the exchange below:

KAROLINE LEAVITT: In the blue, Go ahead. MARA LIASSON: Thank you, thank you, Karoline. The White House issued- posted the statement from the Iranian government that the passage of the strait would be coordinated with Iran’s armed forces. As of today, who controls the strait of Hormuz? LEAVITT: Again, these statements were put out 12 hours ago. We expect that the strait will be opened immediately, as I’ve said earlier. We have seen an uptick in traffic in the strait, and it’s something that we are monitoring minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, as the days go on. Go ahead. LIASSON: Who controls the street right now?

It was Leavitt’s first briefing since two inflammatory Truth Social posts aimed at Iran from President Donald Trump sent shockwaves around the world.

Earlier in the briefing, Leavitt was asked by NBC News senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez about the president’s rhetoric, asking “why is it appropriate” for the president to threaten to end Iranian civilization.

Watch above via Fox News.

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