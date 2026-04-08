Fox News’ Peter Doocy reported on Wednesday that things could be “possibly going south” for President Donald Trump depending on how his meeting with the NATO secretary general goes.

Doocy reported on Trump’s upcoming meeting on Wednesday, following White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holding a press conference where reporters pressed her on the current ceasefire deal and Trump’s Tuesday post, threatening to end Iranian “civilization.”

“Things are next possibly going south depending on how the president’s meeting goes with his next guest, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte,” Doocy said.

During the White House press briefing, Leavitt read sharp criticism of NATO from Trump, who has floated the idea of the United States ditching NATO altogether.

“They were tested, and they failed,” Trump said in a statement read by Leavitt.

Doocy reported:

Rutte is coming here to make the case directly to President Trump that he should not pursue, that he should not try to put the U.S. on this path towards pulling out of NATO, which would officially require two-thirds of the Senate or an act of Congress, but of course President Trump could also just declare that it is his intent and he can schedule military drills or he can offer help in a time of crisis as he sees fit or not. So that’s going to happen at 3:30.

Doocy also noted that Leavitt and others have made no apologies for Trump’s controversial rhetoric on Iran. After his initial threat, Trump dropped a Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline for Iran to meet demands and extended negotiations by two weeks.

Doocy said:

Officials here are making no apologies. There’s no second thoughts about the president’s language, very, very strong language yesterday where he was talking about ending Iran as a civilization. They believe here, based on the ceasefire that has started… that the tough rhetoric is the reason the Iranians have agreed to a ceasefire, at least in principle. And so they like the way that things are going here. They are still just trying to figure out how to marry up a 15-point White House proposal with a 10-point Iranian proposal.

Watch above via Fox News.

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