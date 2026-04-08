Trump Declares ‘Big Money’ Will Be Made Following Last-Minute Deal With Iran: ‘This Could Be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!’

President Donald Trump declared a “Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” — complete with three exclamation points — could be on the horizon after striking a last-minute deal to halt his planned pummeling of Iran, right before his 8:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday night.

The president seemed to be in a chipper mood in a Truth Social post just after midnight on Wednesday. Trump proclaimed it had been a “big day for World Peace!” and that all countries “have had enough” of the war.

To expedite the aforementioned golden age, Trump said the United States will be “hangin’ around” the Strait of Hormuz to make sure everything goes smoothly, adding there is “big money” to be made.

You can read Trump’s full post below:

A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s late-night announcement comes a few hours after he said he was postponing his scheduled destruction of Iran for two weeks. Trump had threatened to wipe out Iran’s power plants and bridges if it did not “open the F*ckin'” Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night.

The ceasefire followed an absolutely manic news day — even by the standards of the last decade — that started with the president saying he was ready to wipe out Iran if a deal was not reached.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted on Tuesday morning. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

That post led to dozens of Democratic lawmakers insisting Trump be removed from office ASAP; former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also called for the 25th Amendment to be used against Trump.

Trump then announced at 6:32 p.m. ET on Tuesday that he had reached a deal with Iran, thanks in part to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s help.

The deal news sent the price of oil plummeting, with Brent crude dropping 13% to $95 per barrel; the price for a barrel was $67.02 on February 27, the day before joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and started the war.

It’ll be worth watching if a long-term peace deal can now be reached, obviously. Despite the deal with the U.S., Iran fired missiles at Israel just minutes after the agreement was announced on Tuesday night.

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