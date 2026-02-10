Kash Patel Tells Fox’s Hannity That FBI Now Has ‘Persons Of Interest’ In Guthrie Case: We’ve Made ‘Substantial Progress’

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday that the agency is investigating “persons of interest” in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, claiming that “substantial progress” has been made in the case.

Patel joined Hannity to discuss the breaking developments in the search for the 84-year-old mom of NBC star Savannah Guthrie. The FBI director touted the agency’s “great partnerships with the private sector” that allowed them to obtain footage from Guthrie’s doorbell camera, released on Tuesday, showing an armed, masked man outside her door the night she disappeared.

“Things like this happen when you have great partnerships with the private sector,” said Patel, later adding that it was the public’s help that allowed the FBI to expand its investigation.

“This investigation of this magnitude was going to require the public’s assistance, which is why we put it out nearly immediately, the video, the photos, and sharpened images. And we continue to receive tips, and we encourage all Americans to provide any and all tips,” he said. “And based upon that, we were to expand the investigation and take the appropriate next steps, which is what we’re doing and what you’re seeing unfold.”

Patel claimed that in the FBI’s work with “private sector partners,” the agency was able to retrieve not just the footage but also other relevant information pertaining to potential persons of interest.

“We were able to exploit information pursuant to our private sector partner engagements that showed us that there might be persons of interest in and around the area related to this event,” said Patel.

When pressed further by Hannity, the director clarified that the agency was “looking at people” who may be persons of interest in the case.

“Sean, without you know, polluting the investigation, I will say we have made substantial progress in these last 36, 48 hours thanks to the technical capabilities of the FBI and our partnerships,” he said. “And I do believe we are looking at people who, as we say, are persons of interest.”

Patel’s agency and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained an individual for questioning in connection with the possible kidnapping of Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Tuesday.

Prima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the arrest in a statement Tuesday night.

“Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson,” the statement said. “The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Fox News covered reports of that development just moments after Patel spoke to Hannity on air, where he underscored the FBI’s continued efforts in the case.

“We are going to interview and interrogate absolutely every single person that we think is involved with this or has information related to this,” said Patel.

He later added that advancements were being made in the case, while urging viewers to remain patient.

“The FBI is making advancements, and I don’t want the people out there to have a false hope of what we are putting forward, but we have made significant steps in executing this investigation, like we do when we deploy our tactical and expertise capabilities, our evidence response technicians, and our agents on the ground.”

Watch above via Fox News.

