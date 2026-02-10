BREAKING: Person Detained for Questioning in Connection With Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction

A person has been detained for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie — law enforcement confirmed late Tuesday.

Prima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the arrest in a statement Tuesday night.

“Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson,” the statement said. “The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

The news first broke in reports from outlets including ABC News and NBC News, that claimed the individual was detained by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department — with assistance from the FBI — in the Tuscon area. The New York Times claimed the arrest took place specifically in Rio Rico, Arizona.

Separately, FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News host Sean Hannity, moments before those reports, that there are now persons of interest in the case.

The new developments are the latest in what has been an eventful day in the case. Earlier on Tuesday, the FBI released images and security footage of a masked “potential subject” in the case. And TMZ’s Harvey Levin reported that, on Tuesday evening, there was “activity” in the Bitcoin account linked to the first ransom note sent to that outlet and others.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

