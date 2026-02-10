The latest developments in the case that has captivated the nation prompted all three major broadcast networks to break into regular programming Tuesday night.

Just prior to 10 p.m. ET, NBC News made the stunning move to interrupt coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics to cover the latest developments in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie — the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

“We are coming on the air with a major development in the Nancy Guthrie case,” anchor Hallie Jackson said, at the outset of what was a 10-minute special report. “NBC News is learning that a man has been detained by law enforcement for questioning in Nancy’s disappearance, this is according to a person familiar with the matter.”

ABC and CBS also broke into regular programming to report the detainment of the individual in connection with the case. World News Tonight anchor David Muir was on the desk for ABC, while overnight anchor Jessi Mitchell helmed the CBS report.

The cable news networks went big on the latest news as well. Fox News pre-empted Gutfeld! to deliver a special hour live from Arizona anchored by Trace Gallagher. The network further announced it would stay on the air live through the night to track the latest developments.

On CNN, Jake Tapper took over the coverage shortly after 10:00 p.m. ET from on the ground in Tuscon. While MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell focused his show’s entire A-Block on the Guthrie case, before switching to other topics — namely, the other big breaking news of the evening, that the DOJ tried and failed to indict six Democratic members of Congress for posting a video in which they urged troops to disregard illegal orders.

