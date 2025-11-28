‘Kill Everybody’: Hegseth Reportedly Ordered SEAL Team 6 to Leave No Survivors After Caribbean Boat Strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered SEAL Team 6 to kill every individual aboard a suspected drug-trafficking boat.

In a Friday report from The Washington Post, sources described the scene and aftermath of the Trump administration’s first Caribbean airstrike in September.

Those with knowledge of the inner workings of the operation claimed Hegseth explicitly told the SEAL Team to leave no survivors. The Washington Post report continued:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a spoken directive, according to two people with direct knowledge of the operation. “The order was to kill everybody,” one of them said. A missile screamed off the coast of Trinidad, striking the vessel and igniting a blaze from bow to stern. For minutes, commanders watched the boat burning on a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck.

Not long after the two survivors came into view, the Special Operations commander overseeing the attack reportedly ordered a second strike. The two men, sources said, were “blown apart in the water.”

As noted in the report, Trump posted a short video of the strike shortly after. The video notably excluded the follow-up strike. That, according to one source, could have dramatically changed public opinion. The report continued:

In one Oct. 16 strike in the Atlantic Ocean that killed two, another two men were captured and repatriated to Colombia and Ecuador. In a series of strikes on four boats in the eastern Pacific on Oct. 27 that killed 14 men, one apparent survivor was left to the Mexican Coast Guard to retrieve. The body was never found. If the video of the blast that killed the two survivors on Sept. 2 were made public, people would be horrified, said one person who watched the live feed.

The Washington Post also reached out to the Pentagon for comment on the story. In a statement, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell claimed the “entire narrative is completely false” and that the missions to eliminate suspected drug boats “have been a resounding success.”