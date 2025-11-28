First Lady Melania Trump has announced the launch of her own production company, Muse Films, timed to coincide with the premiere of a major documentary about her life, titled MELANIA and set to release on January 30, 2026.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company,” Trump wrote Friday on X. “MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

Notably, the name ‘Muse’ is a familiar one. During President Donald Trump’s first term, ‘Muse’ was the codename the United States Secret Service assigned to the first lady. It’s unclear whether the moniker is still in use.

The project has already sparked significant industry chatter. Amazon MGM Studios acquired distribution rights for a reported $40 million, an eye-popping figure for a politically connected documentary.

Some noted that Amazon may be trying to reset its relationship with Trump after years of public feuding, especially given that the president has expressed animosity toward the company and its founder, Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, in the past.

MELANIA reportedly focuses on the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration, following Trump as she prepares the East Wing, organizes the First Lady’s office, and navigates her family’s return to public life. President Trump and their son Barron both appear in the film.

The project is directed by Brett Ratner, the Hollywood filmmaker whose career largely stalled after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017. Despite denying all allegations, he moved to Israel after the controversy and has not made a film since 2014’s Hercules.

The first lady is credited as an executive producer in the film. Still, it remains uncertain whether Muse Films was formally involved in production or will primarily serve as her vehicle for future media ventures. Trump is set to get 70 percent of Amazon’s outlay for the film, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MELANIA will premiere in theaters on January 30, before its streaming debut on Prime Video.