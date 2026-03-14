Laura Loomer Gets Eviscerated At India Today Conclave: ‘Comments Smack of…Racism’



India Today screenshot

MAGA stalwart Laura Loomer was forced to answer for some of her past anti-Indian social media posts as she attended the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday.

Loomer has a history of denouncing the H-1B1 visa program that brings foreign labor from mostly India and China in to fill tech jobs in Silicone Valley. In addition, some of her tweets “utilized crude stereotypes to question the intellectual abilities and hygiene of Indian people,” according to India Today.

During a panel discussion, the moderator told Loomer that her offensive tweets actually managed to unite the country’s left and right-leaning politicos against her.

“They’ve come together in the criticism, Laura, of some of your tweets earlier — you’ve deleted most of them. What do you perceive of your view of India and Indians? Do you regret it, because you deleted them, so that’s why I asked you,” the moderator said.

“This is what I’ll say,” Loomer began. “I’m not going to apologize for my comments about the H-1B1 visa program because my job is to speak for Americans and to stand up for American interests.”

“What I will say is that I shouldn’t have said some of the things that I said in the other tweets,” Loomer added, “and I apologize if my remarks offended people.”

She continued:

I will say I don’t have hatred in my heart for India or Hindu people. I’m an advocate for Hindus, I speak out against the brutality of Islam that has persecuted millions of Hindus around the world. And I don’t come from a place of hatred, my comments come from a place of love for my people and my country.

From the audience, veteran Indian television anchor Rajdeep Sardesai told Loomer, “I think you should do more than just express regret” for saying things like the White House would “smell like curry” if Kamala Harris became president, and that the U.S. was built by “white Europeans, not third‑world invaders from India.”

“From what I can see, you’re brazenly racist and Islamophobic. And I’m sorry to say that…we welcome all, but your comments smack of anti-Indianism; worse still, Islamophobia; and even worse, racism, which has no place, ma’am, in today’s world,” Sardesai said. “So, get real, ma’am. Sorry to say that, but that comment are unacceptable to me as an Indian and as a world citizen.”

“I believe Islamophobia is a hoax,” Loomer answered, calling Islam an ideology that “explicitly calls for the killing of non‑Muslims.”

Loomer “told the audience she had come to India to speak about what she portrayed as a global threat, saying that ‘everybody who is not a Muslim should really honestly be fearful of this ideology,’” Newsweek reported.

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