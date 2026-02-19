Cornyn Takes the Gloves Off In Nasty GOP Texas Primary: ‘Not Even His Own Family Can Trust Ken Paxton’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) pulled no punches on Thursday in attacking his GOP primary rival Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) – offering a preview of what is sure to be one of the most bruising contests heading into the 2026 midterms.

“But let me put it this way. Taxpayers know they can’t trust Ken Paxton because he’s saddled them with a $6.6 million judgment in a whistleblower lawsuit,” began Cornyn, who is seeking his party’s nomination for a 5th term.

Cornyn hammered Paxton at a campaign rally over his past scandals and corruption allegations, adding, “His own senior staff, who he selected, can’t trust him because they had to go to the FBI and turn him in for interfering in a federal investigation of one of his campaign donors, for which he got impeached. And sadly, not even his own family can trust Ken Paxton.”

The last jab was a reference to Texas State Senator Angela Paxton (R) announcing last July that she was divorcing her husband.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she wrote on X at the time.

“I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,” she added, making clear he had stepped outside of their marriage bonds.

Cornyn and Paxton have long jabbed each other online and clearly have no love lost between them. In February 2024, as Cornyn was eyeing a run to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate, Paxton tweeted, “It will be difficult for @JohnCornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-Trump, anti-gun, and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026. Republicans deserve better in their next leader and Texans deserve another conservative Senator.”

Cornyn shot back, writing, “Hard to run from prison, Ken.”

President Donald Trump’s endorsement will likely loom large in the race — and both Paxton and Cornyn are reportedly actively courting it. Trump has long been a close backer of Paxton, who as attorney general has filed various lawsuits to back up the president’s agenda. Trump declined this week to endorse in the race, saying he likes all the candidates.

The Texas Tribune noted of Trump’s relationship with Paxton, “Trump also came to Paxton’s defense when he was impeached in 2023 for allegedly accepting bribes and abusing the power of his office to help a wealthy friend and campaign donor. After Paxton was acquitted in the Texas Senate, Trump claimed credit, citing his “intervention” on his Truth Social platform.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

