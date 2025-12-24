Epstein Files Reveal ’10 Co-Conspirators’ Sought by FBI After His Arrest

New evidence released by the Department of Justice shows that the FBI was pursuing “10 co-conspirators” during the investigations surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

FBI emails from July 2019 show the bureau’s interest in “10 co-conspirators” they were attempting to contact a day after arresting Epstein on sex-trafficking charges.

Another email, dated July 7, 2019, was sent from a person with “FBI New York” in their signature.

“When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 CO conspirators?” the email reads.

A further email two days later asked for “an update on the 10 co-conspirators by COB today” while a third mentions attempts to track down and serve the co-conspirators with subpoenas, a few of whom were successfully contacted. The emails state that “a wealthy business man in Ohio” was not able to be contacted.

Documents also indicated the existence of memos sent after Epstein’s death, which describe co-conspirators that could possibly be charged, though those memos were not included in the information released by the DOJ thus far.

The emails were heavily redacted, excluding all names except those of Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, deceased modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner. Wexner, who notably resides in Ohio, severed ties with Epstein after his 2007 indictment in Florida. Epstein previously served as his financial manager.

Several hours after the initial email detailing attempts to contact co-conspirators, an emailed reply discusses further efforts to contact these people in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Wexner is mentioned by name in the reply.

“I do not know about Ohio contacting Wexner,” it reads.

Legal representatives for Wexner told BBC News that “the assistant US attorney in charge of the Epstein investigation stated at the time that Mr Wexner was neither a co-conspirator nor target.”

“Mr Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again,” they said.