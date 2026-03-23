Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly offered his own take on President Donald Trump’s reaction to Robert Mueller’s death on Monday, saying it’s a “tough analysis,” but he understands where the commander in chief is coming from.

Mueller, the former FBI director who served as special prosecutor who investigated claims of Russian collusion in the 2016 election, died on Saturday, but the president’s reaction to his death riled the political scene.

“Robert Mueller just died,” Trump posted on Truth Social not long after the announcement of Mueller’s death. “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump’s message left critics stunned and angry, especially given the fact that Mueller was a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart for his military service.

O’Reilly commented on Trump’s actions on his “Message of the Day” on Monday, saying that Mueller “very much wanted to destroy the political career of President Trump, but simply could not find a way”:

The death of former FBI chief Robert Mueller at 81 stimulated President Trump to say, “I’m glad he’s dead, he can no longer hurt innocent people.” Tough analysis, no question. Mueller was the special counsel in charge of investigating the 2016 Russian Collusion case, where the Trump campaign allegedly worked with Putin’s stooges to influence the presidential election. By all accounts, Mueller’s staff put the Trump family through hell and then, in the final report that exonerated the Trumps, failed to spell out the incredible dishonesty of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and FBI chief James Comey. The truism that people believe what they want to believe applies to the saga of Robert Mueller. He very much wanted to destroy the political career of President Trump, but simply could not find a way.

“Speaking ill of the dead is not generally noble,” O’Reilly concluded. “But I certainly understand Mr. Trump’s sentiment. My family has also been attacked by venal people. I will not be unhappy when they depart.”

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