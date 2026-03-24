Fox News host Jesse Watters traded blows with Kennedy on Tuesday over his claim that the U.S. war in Iran did not need a specific timeline.

The ongoing military operation in Iran was front and center on The Five, where co-host Jessica Tarlov claimed that President Donald Trump’s administration consistently gave “backwards explanations” for the war.

“Listen, Donald Trump, himself, Pete Hegseth, and top officials within the administration have told us completely backward explanations for this multiple times,” she said. “We’ve heard it will be a few days. Actually, it will take months. No boots on the ground. Also, a draft, and we’re sending thousands of troops to the region.”

Kennedy particularly agreed with Tarlov later in the segment, claiming a timeline for the operation was crucial. Watters disagreed, prompting Kennedy to liken her co-host to several prominent Republican war hawks.

Read their exchange below:

KENNEDY: Let’s say he’s not really talking to the Iranians. Let’s assume that he’s making this up to buy time or just to confuse whoever is left because whoever is left is so incredibly paranoid that they think that somehow, Saudi Arabia and UAE and Israel and the United States have cobbled together a new Iranian regime and that’s is who is going to be leading country, and the second they pop their heads out of their hole they are going to be blown off. So even if he’s talking to no one, there is still utility in that, and I do think Jessica has a fair point asking when this whole thing will end, because the misdirect is fine for our enemies. It’s not okay for the American people. And we deserve a timeline, especially when people are worried about– WATTERS: I don’t think you want to put a timeline on something like this. It will be over when he says it’s over, and the objectives have almost been accomplished– KENNEDY: Thanks, John Bolton. Has Lindsey Graham been typing out your talking points? WATTERS: Ok, is this a twenty year war? It’s three weeks, everybody. Take a break. Let the man cook, and obviously, we’re going to be successful. We’ve got the Marines coming. KENNEDY: Ok, is he a short-order cook, or is this a twenty course meal? WATTERS: Ok, you– listen– KENNEDY: Are we a French Laundry or Chipotle? WATTERS: If you’re complaining about three weeks, Kennedy, I think you need to be a little more patient, okay? And let the operators do their thing. KENNEDY: I am an impatient woman based on very recent history. WATTERS: This is not easy. This is war. And it’s a very effective campaign so far.

Watch above via Fox News.

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