Trump Warns Republicans: No Compromise on DHS Deal Until ‘Country Destroying’ Dems Push Through SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump on Sunday night urged Republican lawmakers to avoid making any deals to fund the Department of Homeland Security and end the partial government shutdown until enough of the “Crazy” Democrats flip their votes and pass the Save America Act.

Trump threatened Republican lawmakers with banishment from the GOP if they dare go against the legislation, which the president has been pushing hard for in recent weeks. The SAVE America Act would require citizens provide photo identification to vote in federal elections, as well as limit the number of mail-in ballots. It would also make what Trump called “Transgender MUTILIZATION” — a misspelling of “mutilation” — of minors illegal and bar trans athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The president shared his thoughts in a post on Truth Social.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'” Trump started off by saying.

He continued:

It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people – UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.

Trump made a similar argument while speaking to NewsNation reporter Hannah Brandt about an hour before his post.

“I don’t think any deal should be made on this until they approve SAVE America,” Trump told her. “Ok, so you have a scoop.”

The president added in his post that it was important to let Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD)”clearly identify” which Republicans — which Trump put in quotes in his post — vote against the SAVE America Act. Trump has been prodding Thune to rally support for the legislation this month, saying he must be a “leader” and get it done.

“They will never be elected again!” Trump posted about GOP lawmakers who vote against voter ID.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has been the only Republican to vote against the SAVE America Act so far.

He added, “In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

The president’s post comes on Day 36 of the ongoing shutdown.

Senate Democrats on Friday voted to block House-passed legislation to fund TSA and other agencies — marking the fifth time a funding bill has been shot down by Dems in recent months. Democrats have countered by offering proposals to fund TSA and other agencies by using funds from the parts of Homeland Security which are responsible for immigration enforcement, but Republicans have objected.

In response, Trump said on Saturday he would be deploying ICE agents to airports nationwide to help with long security lines. His plan comes as the New York Post reported thousands of TSA employees have been calling out sick each day; another 376 have quit their jobs, leaving around 50,000 TSA employees to deal with the recent chaos at airports.

As for the SAVE America Act, Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have said it is racist to require voter ID laws. But CNN data guru Harry Enten reported last month that polling shows most Americans disagree with Schumer and support voter ID laws.

Enten reported that all polling going back to 2018 showed at least 75% of Americans back voter ID — including one poll from this year that showed a whopping 83% of citizens were in favor of it.

He added that this is one issue that most Democrats and Republicans agree on; Enten showed 71% of Dems and 95% of Republicans backed voter ID, based on 2025 data from Pew.

“Normally, you might expect hey, there’d be a big divide by party, with Republicans really for it and Democrats really against it,” Enten said. “But not really here.”

Watch NewsNation’s report above.

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