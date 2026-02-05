Local Weatherperson Goes Nuts for Hilariously Epic On-Camera Serenade for Her Big Day

6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Karen Rogers got a big surprise for National Weatherperson’s Day when a singing telegram artist interrupted to serenade her at comical length and brassy enthusiasm.

According to the National Weather Service, National Weatherperson’s Day “commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744. Jeffries, one of Americas first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and he took the first balloon observation in 1784.”

But Rogers was the star on Thursday morning’s edition of 6ABC’s Action News at 6, as anchor Matt O’Donnell strode into the shot to deliver the singing telegram, performed with to-the-rafters gusto:

METEOROLOGIST KAREN ROGERS: Warmer, but we’re going to have a cold 21 29 degrees on Monday continued cold Tuesday. We were out of the freezer in 35. 6ABC ANCHOR MATT O’DONNELL: We interrupt this weather report. METEOROLOGIST KAREN ROGERS: WHAAAT? TELEGRAM SINGER: Hello! 6ABC ANCHOR MATT O’DONNELL: Hi! TELEGRAM SINGER: Good morning, you’re Karen, right? METEOROLOGIST KAREN ROGERS: I am! TELEGRAM SINGER: Fantastic, I have a little message here for you. METEOROLOGIST KAREN ROGERS: You do? TELEGRAM SINGER: I do! (SINGS) Look out Karen, here I am! With your singing telegram! Sent to say that as your weather person, you are the greatest. We all know that you’re the best, you are heads above the rest. You deserve a grand ovation and a celebration. This is the best way we thought to convey. (ROGERS TAKES BALLOONS) Yes, you, take them, please, that’s all right! How can we express to you gratitude for all you do? METEOROLOGIST KAREN ROGERS: WOW! TELEGRAM SINGER: Every morning here you are, you are like a shining star, making every morning better with your cheery forecast. Let me say thanks one more time, but please say no more snow blast! Happy National Weather Person’s Day, everyone! She’s the best meteorologist who makes every day Sunshiny!

Wach above via 6ABC’s Action News at 6.

