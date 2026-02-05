Mediaite’s Luke Touma Gobsmacked by Trump Defending the Clintons on Epstein: ‘These Guys All Stick Together!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his new video for Mediaite’s YouTube page, commentator Luke Touma delved into how President Donald Trump has crossed party lines to defend longtime foes, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, over their association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“These guys all stick together!” Touma exclaimed. “And they’re gonna stick together. It’s going to be omerta, like the mafia. Code of silence, everybody cover each other, besides Melinda Gates. And shout out to her. She’s not covering for any of these guys.”

Touma introduced a clip of Trump talking about the Clintons being compelled to testify before the House Oversight Committee about their relationship with Epstein.

“I think it’s a shame, to be honest,” Trump said in the clip. “I always liked him. Her, yeah. Wonderful. She’s a very capable woman. She was better in debating than some of the other people, I will tell you that,” Trump said about the woman he once taunted with chants of ‘Lock her up!'”

Trump continued, “I hate to see it, in many ways. I hate to see it. But then, look at me. They went after me.”

Touma paused the clip to recap: “So, he likes them, he always liked Bill. He thinks Hillary is smart. He hates to see it. It’s like, diddlers stick together. Is that the motto? Diddlers stick together? I mean, like, strength in numbers when you’re all sex criminals?”

Touma resumed the clip of Trump going on about how persecuted he’s been over the years even though he’s done nothing wrong.

“I mean, this is his response to, ‘How do you feel about the fact that Bill and Hillary Clinton have to testify in front of Congress about their relationship with infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.’ And he goes, ‘You know, I had to give people my tax returns,'” Touma said, doing his best Trump impression.

“It’s like, when narcissism meets Alzheimer’s is what we’re watching here,” Touma exclaimed while fast-forwarding through Trump’s ramblings about himself.

“What he’s saying is…’They’re being targeted, and I’m sad they have to go through that because I know what it feels like to have gone through that,'” Touma said. “I mean, like, you couldn’t have a take or an opinion that is more dead wrong than that! Yeah, you are a victim, Bill Clinton is a victim, it’s a shame what you guys have to go through,” he said sarcastically. “You guys are being persecuted. You guys are being treated unfairly. It’s like, God knows where these Epstein victims even are!”

