Luigi Mangione’s ‘Feverish Fans’ — Decked Out in Nintendo Outfits — Cheer as He Enters NYC Court

Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione was greeted by a number of “feverish fans” when he returned to court in New York City, local Fox 5 journalist Lisa Evers reported on Monday morning.

Fox 5 captured supporters decked out in outfits as they cheered for the 27-year-old alleged killer, including one woman in a Luigi costume — like the Nintendo character from Super Mario Bros. She was holding a sign that said “FREE LUIGI: Never Lose the Plot.”

Another Mangione-lover was wearing a Bowser costume — like the giant turtle villain from Super Mario — and holding a sign that declared “When Patients Die, Profits Ri$e.”

Mangione was in court for a multi-day hearing, nearly one year since prosecutors said he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan. Harrowing surveillance footage captured the moment Thompson was shot in the back and right leg outside his Hilton hotel at 6:45 a.m. on December 4, 2024.

Evers reported Mangione’s defense team was pushing to have several pieces of key evidence thrown out, including “What they found in his backpack — namely a gun and writings described as his manifesto — [which they argue] violated his Constitutional rights and should not be admitted.”

She also reported Mangione’s attorneys claim he was questioned by cops in Altoona, Pennsylvania — where he was arrested following a five-day manhunt — for 17 minutes before being read his Miranda Rights.

Fox 5 did not interview any of his supporters, but the New York Post did. The Post reported “dozens of loony” fans stood outside the courthouse in 40-degree weather to rally behind Mangione.

“We are living in a time of rampant human-rights violations. We’re seeing it left and right. If they can violate the rights of an attractive white male, what hope do the rest of us have?” 36-year-old Jonathan Garthrelle told the outlet.

Another Mangione fan, 29-year-old Jasmin Flores, said she paid for a $150 Uber ride from East Harlem to come and join her fellow supporters.

“It’s important for me to be here because he’s innocent,” Flores insisted to the Post.

Watch above, via Fox 5.