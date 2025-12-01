‘They Must Go Back’: Leavitt Says National Guard Shooting Shows Trump’s Mass Deportations Must Continue

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt began her Monday briefing with a stunning political attack on former President Joe Biden, blaming him directly for the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., ahead of Thanksgiving.

Leavitt said the shooting was part of the “deadly consequences” of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, given the shooter was an Afghan national given admitted into the U.S. by the Biden administration. Leavitt ignored the fact that the Trump administration later granted him asylum based on the Biden administration’s vetting.

Leavitt went on to declare that the shooting is further evidence that President Donald Trump’s mass deportations must continue in order to protect American safety and culture. “These public safety threats are already inside our land, and President Trump was elected on a promise to find and remove them. And he has already taken significant steps and made significant progress towards fulfilling this promise. But there is more work to be done because President Trump believes that he has a sacred obligation to reverse the calamity of mass, unchecked migration into our country,” Leavitt argued, adding:

As a result, the Trump administration is now actively re-examining all of the Afghans imported into the country by Joe Biden. Any individual who threatens our national security or our citizenry will be subject to removal. President Trump has already permanently paused migration of foreign nationals from third world countries that pose a very high risk to the United States. For too long, past American presidents supported self-destructive immigration policies that allowed foreigners who outright hate our country and have no interest in assimilating into our culture. They’ve allowed these individuals to flood peaceful American communities. In fact, according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times, Somalian migrants in Minnesota have defrauded nearly one billion dollars in taxpayer-funded benefits under Democrat Governor Walz’s leadership. President Trump is putting an end to this dangerous America-last approach. His position is rooted in common sense. In the wake of last week’s atrocity, it is more important than ever to finish carrying out the president’s mass deportation operation. America cannot allow millions upon millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be rewarded with amnesty after they broke our nation’s laws to come here. They must go back to their home countries. It is also essential to immediately address the massive fraud and corruption that has been going on for decades in other aspects of our immigration system, most notably when it comes to asylum claims. Millions of people who have come here under false pretenses and told blatant lies now enjoy temporary legal status. President Trump is ending this scam as well. And I would point out that the Democrats have tried to block this administration from doing so at every turn with lawsuit after lawsuit. Leaders have a duty to defend and advance the interests of their own people, not foreign nationals. Leaders also have a duty to preserve the integrity and character of our nation’s national identity. That is why President Trump is more committed than ever to fully restoring American sovereignty by keeping our borders secure, removing all illegal alien invaders, and rebuilding a legal immigration system that makes sense and benefits our country. President Trump has no higher responsibility than to defend our homeland and our people, and he will never waver in doing so.

