Tim Walz Fires Back at Trump With Pointed Dare After President Hurls Slur in Late-Night Thanksgiving Tirade

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) challenged President Donald Trump to release the results of his recent MRI as he hit back at the president’s late-night anti-immigration tirade during which he branded the Democrat “seriously retarded.”

Walz, quote-posting a screenshot of the Trump Truth Social post, told the president: “Release the MRI results.”

The president’s post, which triggered Walz’s sharp reply, claimed “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota,” and alleged that Somali gangs were “roving the streets” looking for “prey.”

The segue on Somalians and Minnesota came in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national. One member, Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries, while the other, Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition.

As for Walz’s return jab, Trump confirmed last month that he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed as part of what he has repeatedly described as a “very standard” physical. Yet he has also insisted, “I have no idea what they analyzed,” before adding that the outcome was “outstanding” and “as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump underwent “advanced imaging” and “remains in exceptional physical health,” following consultations with radiologists.

An investigation by The New York Times published on Tuesday cast further scrutiny on the president’s overall health and stamina, detailing shorter workdays, fewer public events, and several moments in recent months when Trump appeared to doze off during meetings.

The article triggered a furious response from Trump, who called the newspaper “an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’” and the journalist who wrote it “ugly.”