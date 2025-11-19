Trump’s Handling of Economy Gets Lowest Approval Rating of All Time in New Fox News Poll

A new Fox News poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it has been since October 2017, his first year in office. Moreover, the poll revealed that just 38% approve of the way he is handling the economy, his lowest rating in that category in either of his terms. The figure matches the record low on the issue from April.

The survey, which polled 1,005 registered voters and was taken between Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, shows that a majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of a variety of issues. Just 41% approve of Trump’s performance as president overall. That is a five-point drop since the last Fox News poll was taken in September.

Trump is underwater in five out of the six issues the poll asked voters about. While the president has a 53% approval rating on border security, 53% of respondents say they disapprove of his handling of immigration in general, as well as other issues.

A plurality of voters, 46%, said Trump’s economic policies have personally hurt them. Fifteen percent said the policies have helped them, while 39% said the policies have made no difference.

More than three-quarters of voters say the cost of groceries (85%) and utilities (78%) has increased compared to a year ago. Sixty percent say the cost of groceries has risen “a lot” since a year ago.

When asked who is more responsible for current economic conditions, 62% said Trump, while 32% said former President Joe Biden.