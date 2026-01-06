‘Make Me Look Thin for a Change!’ Trump Tells Famed NYT Photographer He’s Been Making Him Look ‘Heavy’

President Donald Trump gave a special shoutout to the photographer who captured the bullet whizzing by his head in Butler, Pennsylvania, but registered one complaint on Tuesday.

The humorous moment came as Trump addressed congressional Republicans at the Kennedy Center.

At one point during his hour-and-a-half-long speech, Trump pointed to New York Times shutterbug Doug Mills, who won the Pulitzer Prize last year for capturing the bullet streaking past Trump after grazing his ear during the 2024 assassination attempt.

Wow. @dougmillsnyt with the shot(s) of the century. First photo: round in air Second photo: Trump touches ear Third photo: blood on hand It’s *insane* how close the country was to a complete disaster today. pic.twitter.com/aEJgM7nlFT — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 14, 2024

“Pulitzer Prize! Pulitzer Prize!” Trump exclaimed. “He got one for the bullet. He had the bullet. But he got – how many Pulitzer Prizes? Three Pulitzer Prizes.”

He then gestured to the other assembled photographers and remarked, “All talented guys. These are great guys. I don’t like the people back there. These are the ones that take the pictures.”

Circling back to Mills, the president made a request that might have the photographer questioning his angles.

“Make me look thin for a change, Doug,” quipped Trump. “You are making me look a little heavy. I’m not happy about it.”