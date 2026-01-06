‘We’re Going to Make History’: Trump Predicts GOP Will Win Uphill Midterm Battle

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Republicans will defy the polls and historical trends by going on to win an “epic midterm victory” later this year.

The president shared his optimism at a gathering of House GOP members in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning at which he acknowledged the president’s party typically doesn’t do well in midterm elections, but said his second term is going so well that it will be a boon to Republicans.

“We’re going to make history and break records with the epic midterm victory that we’re gonna pull off — that just doesn’t seem to happen for people who win the presidency. It’s an amazing phenomena,” Trump said. “And we sure as hell are having a successful presidency, I will say that.”

He went on to say his administration has been extra-successful, pointing to the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, which he said was a “very good day.”

“But even if it’s successful, they don’t win,” Trump said about prior presidencies. “I don’t know what it is, there’s something psychological.”

Trump took his right hand and made the “crazy” hand gesture next to his head as he made that last comment.

The party of the sitting president has only gained House seats twice since World War II ended — in 1998 and 2002. Typically, the president’s party loses more than 25 seats on average.

And several polls have signaled Republicans are in the same direction in ’26; veteran pollster Frank Luntz predicted last week on CNN that the GOP will be punished at the ballot box if Republicans and Democrats are unable to reach a healthcare deal.

“I wish you could explain to me what the hell’s going on with the mind of the public,” Trump said to the conservative lawmakers on Tuesday. “Because we have the right policy, they don’t. They have horrible policy… they’re violent, they’re vicious.”

