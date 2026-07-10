Mamdani Confirms Taylor Swift Paid $160K To Cover Wedding Permit and Police Response

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) confirmed during a Friday presser that pop star Taylor Swift did, in fact, pay a whopping $160,000 to the city for the permit and police response to her Madison Square Garden wedding.

Last Friday, Swift and her NFL tight end, now-husband Travis Kelce, in front of 1,000 guests, were married at the famous Garden. 135 NYPD members were deployed to secure the area around the stadium, with several nearby streets closed to nonessential traffic. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with stars like Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez making the guest list.

After the festivities, many called on Swift to pick up the bill for the police support required, which, according to TMZ, totaled $158,200, including the couple’s special access permit and police overtime costs. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) even joined the chorus, writing on X, “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD… Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.”

During Friday’s press conference, Mamdani put all the rumors to bed, telling reporters, “Taylor Swift will be paying — has paid already — the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000, for that event and for the response to that event.”

.@NYCMayor Mamdani on Taylor Swift paying New York City back for police overtime during her wedding: "Taylor Swift will be paying… has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event." pic.twitter.com/rlYhUmi9AS — CSPAN (@cspan) July 10, 2026

Malliotakis’ tweet has since been hit with a “Readers added context they thought people might want to know” disclaimer on the X platform, emphasizing the couple did indeed pay the city back.

On the day of the nuptials, despite the scorching temps in New York City, at least one NYPD officer was spotted enjoying himself, quoting the singer’s lyrics over his megaphone as he carried out his duties. The NYPD even shared a video of the ‘Swiftie’ on its social media, writing, “Chief [Timothy] Beaudette is outside MSG again. Something big must be happening.”

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