Democratic strategist David Axelrod painted a dark picture of America’s upcoming midterm elections Friday, posting on X that “all the signals are flashing red” after President Donald Trump fired the three remaining members of a bipartisan federal election commission.

The Election Assistance Commission helps states and municipalities hold their elections. On Thursday night, Trump fired two of the remaining Democrats serving on the commission — Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland. A third official, Republican Christy McCormick, resigned.

Axelrod, who served as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, sounded the alarm and predicted the courts “would be busy” in the fall:

All the signals are flashing red, the latest being @POTUS’s summary dismissal of the remaining Federal Election Assistance Commission members. Put that together with political hack Pulte’s odious appt as DNI; election deniers in the most sensitive oversight positions; Trump’s exec order on mail-in voting, and potential use of the Postal Service as a weapon of subversion; his pathological prioritization of the SAVE act, which would be the most powerful voter suppression tool in generations; and his persistent, unfounded claims of election fraud, which he uses to justify extraordinary federal interventions. On the square, the @GOP would take a beating this fall, largely because of Trump’s unpopularity.So he’s setting up Plan B–do whatever you need to do to win. Anything. Anyone who says “Well, he wouldn’t do THAT” hasn’t paid attention. He’s already proven he will! So the period AFTER the Midterms may be even more turbulent than the run up to them. The courts are going to be very busy this fall.

The four members of the independent Election Assistance Commission, which was created in 2002 under the Help America Vote Act, are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. No political party is allowed to dominate the commission, with only two members of the same party serving in the group.

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