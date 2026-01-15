María Corina Machado ‘Presented’ Donald Trump With Her Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado told Fox News Thursday that she presented the Nobel Peace Prize she won to President Donald Trump when she met with him at the White House.

Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie posted to X, “Venezuela opposition leader MACHADO just told Fox she presented the Nobel Peace Prize to TRUMP today.”

Hasnie quoted Machado as saying, “I presented the President of the United States the medal, the peace, the Nobel peace prize…”

In video posted to Fox News LiveNow streaming service, Machado said, “I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize, and I told him 200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington on it. Bolívar since then kept that medal for the rest of his life. Actually, when you see his portraits, you can see the medal. And it was given by General Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela who fight for freedom against tyranny. And 200 years in history, the people of Bolívar are giving back to the heir of Washington the medal…in recognition of his unique commitment to our freedom.”

The Nobel committee has repeatedly said the prize is not transferable. Before Trump’s meeting with Machado, the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, trolled the president on X, writing, “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would be honored to take the Nobel Peace Prize if Machado were to offer it to him.

Machado won the award for her activism against deposed President Nicolas Maduro’s regime. Machado famously dedicated the award to Trump, saying that he deserved to win it.

