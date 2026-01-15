‘Minnesota Is in a State of Insurrection!’ CNN’s Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Host’s ‘Distractions’ in Heated ICE Debate

CNN’s Scott Jennings sounded off on host Kasie Hunt’s focus on “distractions” during a heated debate about ICE on Thursday.

Shortly after Hunt played a video of ICE agents in Minneapolis asking a woman in where she was born, as well as for a form of identification on The Arena, she goaded Jennings by asking him: “Scott Jennings, do you carry your papers?”

“I carry an ID, you know, if I’m driving a car,” retorted Jennings as Hunter interjected to say “But an ID doesn’t prove your U.S. citizenship-, a driver’s license doesn’t. Do you carry your passport? Your Social Security card?”

“I do carry my passport, actually, everywhere I go — keep it in my backpack. I travel a lot, I use it sometimes,” he answered before noting: “Look, I didn’t hear the resolution of that [the ICE agents’ interaction with the woman in the video] by the way, and I didn’t hear a direct answer to the question, either. I’d love to know how that interaction turned out.”

“Are you comfortable with that [the events of the video]?” inquired Hunt.

“I’m comfortable with the federal government enforcing U.S. immigration laws, and these kinds of distractions take away from the story of the day,” answered Jennings. “You had an ICE agent last night chasing down a Venezuelan national. That Venezuelan national attacked him and fought him. Two other Venezuelans nationals ran out of a house and attacked him with brooms, handles, and shovels, which are deadly weapons. He had to discharge his weapon. Three illegal aliens trying to kill an ICE in the street, and we’re worried about interactions like this. This is outrageous, the state of Minnesota is in a state of insurrection right now! The governor is egging it on. The mayor is egged on. If they want it to stop, cooperate with the federal government like states and cities are doing all over this country.”

“But isn’t the point of using very careful policing tactics, and making sure that the use of force is documented and justified, doesn’t it protect agents in the situation that you’re describing, right? Where an agent does find himself in a situation and he does something, he uses force in a justified way? Doesn’t an environment that encourages the community to support that agent, big picture, help?” followed up Hunt.

“I agree with you. If the community were being encouraged to support the agents, that would be good. They’re being encouraged to confront the agents, to blow whistles in their faces, to agitate them,” replied Jennings. “These police officers are being expected to exhibit superhuman patience that I would suspect none of us would be able to do if we were being confronted this way. And again, I just go back to the story in question: three illegal aliens beating a man with a shovel. What is he supposed to do?”

Watch above via CNN.