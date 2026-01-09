Trump Tells Hannity He Will Happily Yoink Nobel Peace Prize From Winner If She Offers

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would be honored to yoink the Nobel Peace Prize if this year’s winner were to offer it up — seconds after declaring, “This country is based on merit again.”

Last week, Trump torpedoed the idea that Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado could assume leadership in Venezuela, saying she “doesn’t have respect” in her country.

Machado famously dedicated the award — which she won for her activism in opposition to Maduro’s regime — to Trump, saying he deserved to win. After reporting that suggested her failure to refuse the prize contributed to Trump’s decision not to support her, Machado told Hannity she’d love to give her award to the president.

During an interview that aired on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, the host tried to close the deal. The president indicated he’d be happy to give his FIFA Peace Prize a mate:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But this country is now based on merit again. SEAN HANNITY: Let me ask you about Maria Corina Machado. I’ve had her on TV this week. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. She very nice person. SEAN HANNITY: OK, she won the Nobel Peace Prize. When she accepted that Peace Prize, she dedicated it to you. She said to me this week, both on TV and radio, that she wants to give the Nobel Prize, her Nobel Peace prize, to you for liberating her country. In 2023, she won over 92% of the vote to be the leader of the opposition. Maduro kept her off the ballot. Do you have any plans to meet with her? And would you accept the Nobel Prize she wants to hand to you? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I understand she’s coming in next week sometime. And I look forward to saying hello to her, and I’ve heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honor. I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again. SEAN HANNITY: I’ll put the list up if you want to. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You put the list out as a hell of a list, but we I’ve stopped eight wars.

Trump’s claim to have ended 8 or 9 wars has been debunked nearly as often as he has repeated it.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Hannity.