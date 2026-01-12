The View Co-Hosts Roast Trump Over Nobel Peace Prize ‘No Transfer’ Policy: ‘Not Going to Happen!’

The View co-hosts roasted President Donald Trump on Monday for believing Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado could officially transfer her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to him when she’s in Washington, D.C. later this week.

Trump said last week, “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me,” and has said he would be honored to accept the award if it is offered to him by Machado.

Machado told Fox News’s Sean Hannity last week, “I certainly would love to be able to personally tell [Trump] that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people — certainly want to give it to him and share it with him.”

Whoopi Goldberg threw water on Machado’s offer, saying, “Well, here is what happened with that — The Nobel committee said that’s not going to happen,” leading The View’s audience to burst into applause.

“And they’re very clear,” Goldberg continued. “They say once a Nobel prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, transferred to others. The decision is final and it stands from now until forever!”

“You mean you can’t share your Oscar with me?” Sunny Hostin joked.

“Can I have your Tony?” asked Alyssa Farah Griffin.

GOLDBERG: I don’t mind sharing because they are wonderful things, but, that’s not the same. HOSTIN: Will the Academy recognize me? SARA HAINES: You don’t transfer. GOLDBERG: We’re talking about, I’m going to give you my thing. That’s me giving it to you. That’s not — HOSTIN: Not the Academy giving it. GOLDBERG: Not the Academy, not the Nobel Peace Prize people giving it to you.

Hostin claimed, “one of the reasons why [Machado] is now saying that she will give it to him, she will share it with him, is because she wants to be president of Venezuela.”

Ana Navarro added, “When I saw this interview on Hannity I didn’t think anything about it was impromptu. I think this was arranged because, who watches Fox News? Who watches Hannity? Donald Trump watches. I think that interview was for an audience of one.”

“Look, you know, I have a ribbon I won in the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair in 1994 for writing a haiku. If it means he will shut up, start acting like a real president and support real democratic transition in Venezuela, I will gladly pitch it in,” Navarro quipped.

