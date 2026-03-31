Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails Against ‘Jewish Billionaires’ During Thomas Massie Fundraiser

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene railed against “Jewish billionaires” during a virtual fundraising event for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Monday, citing their support for Massie’s primary opponent as a reason to back the incumbent.

Massie held a virtual fundraising event featuring Greene, former congressman Ron Paul, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), and others on Monday evening. When it was her turn at bat, Greene saw fit to mention the religious affiliation of three of Ed Gallrein’s donors.

“You know who has not been tested? His [Massie’s] opponent. His opponent that is literally propped up and funded by three Jewish billionaires. Now look, I’m not anti-Semitic, I don’t care what people’s religion are, but these three billionaires that are funding this opponent against Thomas Massie don’t even live in Kentucky, they’re not eve-, they don’t have a home in his district. And their loyalty is to Israel, not the United States of America. And that is so public, that information is out there everywhere. It doesn’t take me saying it, it’s already been said by so many others,” declared the CNN regular, who continued:

So I think what’s extremely important for people to understand is you need to donate some money. You need to donate some money on the MassieMoneyBomb.com because this is a fight for America first. This is a fight against a foreign country, against foreign interests, and against foreign money. And it’s that type of foreign money that has already bought off most members of Congress, and I think everyone knows it and I’m willing to talk about it. I’ll take all the arrows I’ll take all of the attacks, but it has to be said. This is extremely important. And we can’t win this fight, Thomas Massie cannot win this fight, if you guys don’t donate and unfortunately that’s the business of politics, You have to pay for ads on television, you have pay for mail, you have to pay for text messages. You have to pay any way you can. You have to pay for social media ads. And that is how Thomas Massie can reach his his voters, get the message out. That’s how he can defend himself. And that’s how he can win this election, because this is the first election I have ever seen in my lifetime where real foreign interests came in to our country and is trying to buy a seat in Congress, and trying to put up a man that they know they can fully control. That should be the biggest outrage. That should the biggest outrage all over America right now. That three billionaires, three billionaires that aren’t even from the district that are 100% for a foreign country and say it out loud all the time are willing to try to buy a seat Congress. I mean, it should be illegal. That honestly should be illegal. And if we had the Department of Justice doing what it should being doing, like number one, convicting pedophiles on the Epstein list, but actually going after, going after foreign-focused actors, and donors, and money, they should be taking that down. But no, here we are tonight, we’re sitting here on this very important, video having this conversation about defending a seat in Congress so that the people in Kentucky can vote for their representative that has served them for a very long time and has done everything he can to protect their rights, protect liberty, protect their families, protect their businesses, and not enslave them in trillions, and trillions, and trillions of dollars in debt.

MTG is going scorched Earth to get Thomas Massie re-elected. “This is a fight for America First.” “This is a fight against a foreign country, foreign interests and foreign money.” “His opponent is funded by three Jewish billionaires.” “Their loyalty is to Israel.” “Not the… pic.twitter.com/r9QH8dTmMB — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 31, 2026

Greene has emerged as a media darling despite her long history of inflammatory rhetoric, often about Jewish people, after breaking with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. Trump has endorsed Gallrein’s campaign to unseat Massie.

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