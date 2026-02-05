Media Industry Bands Together With Pleas For Nancy Guthrie After Siblings Appeal For Safe Return

The media industry has banded together with pleas for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie, as the search for the 84-year-old and her possible abductors continued Thursday.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings issued an anguished plea Wednesday night, addressing reports of an alleged ransom note, saying the family was “ready to talk” if provided proof “without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her home since Sunday, and the Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office confirmed that she “did not leave on her own.”

Some media insiders appealed to their millions of social media followers to phone in any information they might have about Nancy’s alleged abduction.

CNN’s Jake Tapper posted to social media, “Savannah Guthrie is exactly who you think she is: kind, considerate, smart, dedicated, loving, a woman of faith. Her mother is one of the only people I’ve ever met even kinder than Savannah. Whoever has Nancy Guthrie please bring her back to her family.”

New York Times columnist David French retweeted Ali’s post, writing, “This is so horrible. God bless the Guthrie family.”

ABC News’s Deborah Roberts wrote, “My heart is aching for Savannah Guthrie and her siblings , who made a wrenching plea for the safe return of their beloved mom, Nancy. Just unimaginable pain for this family,” while NBC News’s Anne Thompson posted a photo of a lit candle at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

“Candle lit at ⁦@NotreDame Grotto for Nancy Guthrie, mom of ⁦@SavannahGuthrie. Please pray for her safe return,” Thompson wrote. “And again, if you know anything, please call the police.”

Fox News’s Kennedy penned an article for her column in The Daily Mail, writing, “My heart sank Wednesday evening as I watched a grief-stricken Savannah Guthrie pleading with an unknown kidnapper to return her 84-year-old mother to her family.”

Kennedy continued:

Nancy has been a fixture with her daughter on the Today show because she radiates the same relatable kindness. The Daily Mail has reported that the authorities are investigating NBC “superfans” who lavished Savannah with gifts and letters before her mother was abducted. I hope and pray that Savannah is not considering whether those on-air appearances somehow led to this.

“I will not speculate about the identity of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper,” Kennedy added. “But it must be said that ordinary people today – teachers, professors, soccer moms and dads – are now so consumed by hatred that they’ve become blind to the common humanity that used to bind us together.”

And Fox’s Harold Ford added, on The Five:

“This is painful. My wife and I know Savannah and her husband and our great friends, her kids and my kids are great friends. We’re obviously heartbroken by the abduction, as everyone around the table is. I watched Savannah yesterday in that taped statement, and knowing her, I know the pain. And I can only—the sense of closeness that she shared with—I know her mom. I’m grateful that President Trump called and— offered the full force of federal law enforcement to be helpful. I’m a person of deep, deep faith, and I continue just to pray for her health, Ms. Guthrie’s health and her safe return, and pray for the strength of Savannah and all of that family.”

