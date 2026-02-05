WATCH: Entire Crowd of Wrestling Fans Chant ‘F*ck ICE!’ in Jarring Trump Rebuke

A pro wrestling crowd broke out into a “F*ck ICE” chant in the middle of a match during Wednesday night’s AEW event in Las Vegas.

AEW, the WWE’s top competitor, held its weekly show AEW Dynamite at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. During the show’s main event between Brody King and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (also known as “MJF”), the crowd suddenly got a chant going. On the broadcast, the chant was understood clearly as thousands shouted, “F*ck ICE!”

It’s unclear if anything prompted the chant, but Friedman reacted with a look of surprise as he stood inside the ring with King.

The recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have resulted in a new wave of anti-ICE sentiment. Protests have been held across the country, and this past Sunday’s Grammy Awards saw some of the industry’s biggest stars use the platform to criticize their conduct under President Donald Trump’s watch.

In response to the backlash, Trump sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee immigration operations. Homan announced that the administration planned to reduce ICE presence on the streets, and on Wednesday, he confirmed at a press conference that hundreds of agents would be withdrawn from the city.

