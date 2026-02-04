Savannah Guthrie issued a heart-wrenching plea for her missing mother on Wednesday, addressing reports of an alleged ransom note by claiming her family was “ready to talk” if provided proof “without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

The Today show anchor sat alongside her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, in a video where she tearfully begged for her mother’s return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Eighty-four-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday, and law enforcement has confirmed that she “did not leave on her own.” Investigators found blood in her home, as well as signs of forced entry.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of three ransom notes sent to media outlets, which appear to be similar in content. TMZ allegedly received one of these notes on Tuesday, claiming it contained demands for a specific amount of bitcoin, with a deadline connected to the alleged ransom.

Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos said Tuesday he was “absolutely not” dismissing the notes as evidence, telling CBS News, “We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead.”

The sheriff’s office also pushed back on a report from former NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield that Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law is “the prime suspect” in Nancy’s disappearance.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

An increase in the number of law enforcement officials were present at Nancy Guthrie’s home shortly before Savannah Guthrie posted her plea to Instagram, CNN reported. Law enforcement officials carried evidence bags inside the house, appearing to bring some of them back outside into a vehicle. Sniffing dogs were also on the scene, KXNV reported.

Read her remarks below:

On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them. And we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny, spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see. […] Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer. We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom. We love you. Mom, stay strong.

