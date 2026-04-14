Mediaite Is Hiring a Writer/Editor

Mediaite is seeking an ambitious and energetic writer and/or editor to join our team covering politics, media, entertainment, sports, and everything in between. This person must have the keen editorial judgment to understand what makes a Mediaite story.

This is a full-time position. While the exact schedule has not yet been determined, it is almost certain that it will require some evening and/or weekend hours.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated journalist with experience editing and writing. They will bring a strong news sense to our daily coverage.

If you think you have what it takes to drive the news cycle, we want to talk to you!

Requirements:

– Experience writing or editing in a fast-paced environment.

– A strong grasp of what Mediaite does and what our audience is interested in.

– An in-depth knowledge of the world of news, politics, and media, including online personalities, major cable and broadcast networks, leading columnists, and general thought-leaders.

– Ability to find issues bubbling up in the conservative and liberal media worlds before they have been widely reported.

– Strong news judgment and an eye for underreported content and ideas. Can you find the nugget of interest that no one else has focused on?

– Ability to handle a high volume of news stories — from breaking news to opinion pieces — moving quickly and decisively while maintaining high editorial standards.

— Ability to contribute to the site in a fast-paced, clear-eyed, even-handed manner. Can you handle six things at once? Can you make sound editorial decisions in the blink of an eye?

— Ability to quickly scan podcasts and other long-form content for great potential posts. Are you able to quickly find the random comment at the hour-and-30 minute mark of a major podcast that’s going to grab headlines?

Location:

Remote.

To Apply:

– Please send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) including the following:

A resume A brief cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position A document with 3 headlines for stories you would pitch for Mediaite based on the news events taking place on the day you submit your application. Please also include in your email links to at least 3 articles you’ve written or edited.

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