GOP Senator Argues War in Iran Is Worth High Gas Prices: ‘Your National Security… Is Even More Important Than Your Pocketbook’

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Tuesday argued that the war in Iran was worth the economic strain that it’s caused for Americans in the weeks since its inception.

The war has seen both sides target vital energy infrastructure in the Middle East, causing fuel costs to skyrocket. Further complicating matters has been Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has significantly hindered the movement of oil tankers and other commercial ships. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced a U.S. blockade of the narrow waterway.

As a result of all of this, gas prices in the U.S. have sharply increased across the country. A recent report from the Labor Department revealed that gas prices spiked by an average of 21.2%. Year-over-year, gas prices have gone up 18.9%.

During an appearance on Newsmax, Marshall was asked how much longer Americans would be willing to put up with the higher prices for the sake of the war. He replied:

I think back to my grandparents and their generation that served in World War II. Could you imagine, you know, trying to tell the president, “Look, you only got so many days to defeat Hitler or defeat Japan.” We have to do it until we get the outcome that we want! I hope it’s weeks and not months, but at the end of the day, Americans are going to be safer. And the good news is we’re the leading producer of oil in the world, we’re exporting more than we’re importing, we’re not standing in lines, that overall wages have been growing faster than inflation under this president. Here it is, it’s going to be tax day very soon, and Americans are going to get an extra $1,000 or $1,500 rebate, as well. So I’m sorry the gas prices are going up, but help is on its way, and your national security, yes, is even more important than your pocketbook.

Watch above via Newsmax

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