If you’re a regular visitor to this site, chances are you’re a media junkie. Obviously, so are we. This is a beat that we live for — one that we consider incredibly important and often, pretty darn fun.

But as a media junkie, chances are you’re also subscribed to one, or several, of the many — MANY — media-themed newsletters saturating the market. Who can possibly keep up with them all?

Well, that’s where we come in. Today, we’re introducing the Mediaite One Sheet — a fast, five-minute briefing featuring the hottest scoops, sharpest analysis, and biggest swings across each day’s media newsletters. Every weekday, Mediaite’s team of media-savvy writers and editors will sift through the dozens of media newsletters and curate all of the day’s best content in easily-digestible fashion — complete with insider knowledge and smart takes, all delivered to your inbox. Yes, we will sort through all the unique takes (and sort out the aggregation) and become your ultimate meta media newsletter: the single place you need to stay on top of everything in the media/politics newsletter world.

The One Sheet will be led by Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall — truly one of the most knowledgeable and connected media industry observers in America. Colby will be bringing his unique brand of thoughtful, intelligent, pulls-no-punches analysis to a platform that couldn’t fit him more perfectly.

To start, these are the newsletters and Substack pages Colby and the One Sheet team will be tracking:

Adweek: On Background The Ankler’s The Wakeup Axios’s Media Trends Barrett Media Daily Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News Breaker Media The Bulwark’s Press Pass Carney’s The Daily Carnage Charlie Sykes’s To the Contrary Chris Cillizza’s So What? Claire Atkinson’s Media Mix CNN’s Reliable Sources Columbia Journalism Review The Daily Outkick The Desk Digiday Media Emily Sundberg’s Feed Me Interhacktives: What the Hack?! Matt Taibbi’s Racket News Media Voices: The Publisher Morning Brew Newsbusters Nieman Lab Digest Noah Smith’s Noahpinion Page Six Daily Pew: The Briefing The Poynter Report PR Daily PressWatch Puck’s In the Room The Rebooting Semafor: Media Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter Status Tom Scocca’s Indignity The Wrap’s First Take Yashar Ali’s The Reset

Now, you might be wondering about the absence of some of the biggest politically-themed newsletters, like Politico Playbook and Punchbowl News. But it occurred to us that the major media newsletters already include the biggest scoops from those established political tip sheets. So when the top media newsletters aggregate the political titans and mainstream media…we’ll analyze and yes, aggregate them! So you won’t be missing out on anything. (And if you have additional suggestions for us to follow, please let us know!)

To be sure, we get the circular nature of this endeavor. Our founder Dan Abrams acknowledged as much — telling The New York Times earlier today, “there is definitely a level of meta here.” But he was also blunt in stating that “we are overwhelmed” by the volume of newsletters out on the market right now, and our aim is to “highlight the ones that are most interesting.”

The One Sheet will be part of Mediaite+. Moving forward, the cost will be $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year and this includes an ad-free experience on Mediaite.com. For just the next 30 days, we’re rolling out a terrific introductory offer for new/current subscribers where you can get in at the existing price for Mediaite+ of just $4.99 a month or $44.99 for the year.

We can’t wait to bring you the best of the best in the media newsletter space in an exciting new way!

——

CLICK HERE TO READ TODAY’S EDITION OF THE MEDIAITE ONE SHEET! AND CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO MEDIAITE+ TO RECEIVE THE ONE SHEET IN YOUR INBOX EACH DAY!