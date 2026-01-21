Trump Calls on Putin and Zelensky to End Ukraine War ‘Bloodbath’: ‘If They Don’t, They’re Stupid!’

President Donald Trump bluntly warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that they must “come together” and put aside their “abnormal hatred” to agree to a peace deal, calling out the pair as “stupid” if they fail to end the “bloodbath.”

The president’s frustrations were made clear in a Q&A following his address at Davos where he repeated his past musing that, despite his perception before taking office, the Ukraine-Russia was was “not the easiest” to settle.

“There’s tremendous hatred between President Zelensky and President Putin,” he reflected. “That’s not good. That’s not good for settlements we know from dealing there’s abnormal hatred.”

He continued: “With that being said, I think Russia wants to make a deal. I think Ukraine wants to make a deal. And we’re going to try getting a deal done. We’re getting, I think, Steve, I think I can say that we’re reasonably close now.”

“What happens is oftentimes we’ll have a deal with Russia, Russia is set and President Zelensky will not do it – you saw that when he was in the oval office, I was not happy – and then we’ll have President Zelensky wants to make a deal and Putin doesn’t want to make the deal,” he added.

Calling the negotiations a “difficult balance” the president reiterated that the war was a “bloodbath” and that “thousands of people a week” were dying: “We have to get it stopped.”

Trump said: “I believe they’re at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don’t, they’re stupid.”

He paused, then continued: “That goes for both of them. And I know they’re not stupid, but if they don’t get this done, they are stupid. So I don’t want to insult anyone. But you got to get this deal done. Too many people are dying. It’s not worth it.”

