Trump Dresses Down Canada’s PM for Not Being ‘Grateful’ Enough: ‘Canada Lives Because of the United States, Remember That’

President Donald Trump blasted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for not being “grateful” for his country’s longstanding alliance with the United States on Wednesday.

Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and as many expected, Trump used the forum to continue making his case for the acquisition of Greenland. The move has been criticized by numerous NATO member countries, prompting some of them to deploy their armed forces to the Danish territory. During his address, Trump vowed not to use force to take Greenland if the Danes refuse to sell.

While arguing for U.S. ownership of Greenland, Trump stated that he would use the island to build a “golden dome” that would shield America and its allies from potential attacks from its adversaries. Among those allies, Trump continued, is Canada.

“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way,” Trump said. “They should be grateful also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful, but they should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

The day before, Carney — much like French President Emmanuel Macron — took veiled shots at Trump, and plainly stated his support for Greenland’s sovereignty. The prime minister claimed the world was “in the midst of a rupture” due to great powers “using economic integration as weapons.” He also called on countries to reject American dominance.

“In a world of great-power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice,” Carney said. “Compete with each other for favor, or to combine to create a third path with impact.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a stark warning to the world’s middle powers, describing a rapidly developing world order in which powerful nations abandon diplomatic traditions in pursuit of their interests. https://t.co/RM3oz9dHo6 pic.twitter.com/WJyRZkilKW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 21, 2026

